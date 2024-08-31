Brewers Star Named No. 4 2025 Free Agent, Predicted To Earn $150+ Million
The Milwaukee Brewers are doing it once again. Despite being predicted to finish under .500 by most preseason predictors, they're running away with the National League Central.
After two wins on Friday, the Brewers are a season-high 23 games over .500. They've got a 10-game division lead, double the margin of any other first-place club. And they couldn't be doing any of this without their star shortstop.
28-year-old Willy Adames has been on a tear of late, clubbing a pair of home runs on Friday to help key a doubleheader sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. He's been a force in the middle of a Brewers lineup that already lacked star power, then lost Christian Yelich at the end of July.
Adames is not only helping the Brewers make a push for a long-awaited championship. He's setting himself up for a mighty fine payday this coming winter.
On Saturday, Adames was ranked fourth in the 2025 class of MLB free agents by Steve Adams and Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. He was also predicted to earn at least a nine-figure deal, possibly eclipsing $150 million.
"As he approaches his 29th birthday, Adames has pulled away from Ha-Seong Kim as the top shortstop in the class," the authors said. "He’s far better than anyone who was available in last winter’s group of shortstops. Adames should beat nine figures and has an argument for a six- or seven-year deal that puts him in the $150MM+ range."
Adames is having one of his best seasons at the perfect time to cash in. He has a .798 OPS/119 OPS+ while playing in all 135 of Milwaukee's games, and has a chance to beat his career-high of 31 home runs, with 26 entering play on Saturday.
Regarded as an excellent defender as well, Adames has made an uncharacteristic 17 errors in 2024, but still grades out well in most defensive metrics. He has one out above average per Baseball Savant, and was among the league leaders with 10 and 16 OAA in the past two seasons.
Obviously, Adames' rising stock is great news for the shortstop, but it could price the Brewers out of negotiations to keep the star, who has become a leader in the clubhouse since arriving via trade in 2021.
The Brewers have only given out one contract in team history exceeding $150 million. That was the nine-year, $215 million extension they gave 2018 Most Valuable Player Yelich in the winter of 2020.
Milwaukee has certainly had to replace stars in the past, and they've usually succeeded in doing so. But losing Adames would still be a blow, and there's no telling when the Brewers might drop out of a bidding war.
