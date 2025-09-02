Brewers Star Rookie Already Turning Heads As 'Key Contributor'
The Milwaukee Brewers have quietly emerged as one of the best teams in baseball despite the fact that they traded Devin Williams and lost Willy Adames to free agency in the offseason.
Even with those losses, the Brewers have placed themselves at the top of the league because of the emergence of some top talent. A lot of the Brewers' best players have flown under the radar for years before getting their chance to thrive in Milwaukee.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently praised Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins as one of the best rookies in all of baseball this season.
Brewers star Isaac Collins is one of the best rookies in baseball
"A ninth-round pick in the 2019 draft by the Colorado Rockies, outfielder Isaac Collins was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2023 season in a move that received little fan fare at the time," Reuter wrote. "The 28-year-old was never ranked as an organizational top-30 prospect during his time in the minors, and he was a surprise inclusion on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster this year, but he has emerged as a key contributor for the best team in baseball.
"His terrific on-base percentage (.371) and strong defensive metrics (2 DRS, 5 OAA) have helped him rack up 2.5 WAR in 113 games, good for the sixth-highest total on the Brewers roster."
Not only is Collins one of the best players on the Brewers roster, but he's one of the best rookies in baseball. Because of how well-rounded his game is, there's a chance he could win the National League rookie of the year award if he can finish the season strong.
The talented outfielder was often overlooked in the early years of his career. He didn't get a full-time opportunity in the big leagues until this season with the Brewers, and he's proving Milwaukee to be correct in its decision.
It's tough to imagine there are many rookies in baseball putting together a better season than Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. But one of the players who is having a better year than Misiorowski is his own teammate, the aforementioned Collins.
