Brewers Star Shortstop Expected To Sign With Giants After Breakout Year
The Milwaukee Brewers won 93 games and ran away with the National League Central in 2024, but they might lose a few key pieces this offseason, which may hurt their chances for 2025.
Closer Devin Williams is already a trade candidate, and shortstop Willy Adames is a free agent, and there is no guarantee he will return to Milwaukee this winter. He'll be the top available shortstop in free agency this winter.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently listed each of the top free agents' best fits, and for Adames, the best fit was the San Francisco Giants.
"Coming off of a season in which he hit 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs, Willy Adames is likely to price his way out of a range where the Milwaukee Brewers are willing to spend to keep him," Kelly wrote.
"No problem, the San Francisco Giants would be a good fit for everyone involved. New president of baseball operations Buster Posey has said he wants to figure out the shortstop position, and they have been in need of more thump since Barry Bonds departed after the 2007 season."
Losing Adames will certainly hurt the Brewers. It will be tough to replace his power and speed.
The 29-year-old hit .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a .794 OPS. He also reached base at a .331 clip, had a .462 slugging percentage and posted a 3.1 WAR during the 2024 season.
Without Adames, the Brewers may be forced to shift Joey Ortiz over to shortstop for 2025.
