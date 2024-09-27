Brewers Star Slugger Not Expected To Return, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to do something special this fall.
Milwaukee is about to begin its trek to the World Series with a deep run a possibility. The Brewers entered the season with very low expectations but have already been able to perform above expectations. Making it to the playoffs already is a success, but they will be very dangerous.
The Brewers are going to win the National League Central, and one of the biggest reasons why has been the performance of shortstop Willy Adames this year. He has been a superstar and currently has 32 home runs and 111 RBIs in 158 games played.
He has stepped up when the Brewers needed him, and now Milwaukee could make some noise. While this is the case, he will be a free agent at the end of the year, and the New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't think he will be returning to Milwaukee.
"Huge platform year (with) over 30 home runs, shortstop for Milwaukee, and a big influence in that clubhouse," Heyman said. "I'm sure they would love to keep him, but will they be able to? I don't see it. They got (Joey Ortiz) knowing they won't be able to spend $200 million on Adames. I just don't see that happening."
If it is Adames' final season as a member of the Brewers, it has been one for the ages. If he does end up leaving, hopefully, it at least is with a World Series win.
