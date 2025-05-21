Brewers Starter Will Give Milwaukee Impossible Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation should start to get healthier in the not-so-distant future.
Aaron Civale and Brandon Woodruff are both on minor league rehab assignments and both shouldn't be too far away from returning to Milwaukee barring setbacks. José Quintana also doesn't seem to be far away from returning to the big leagues from the Injured List. Freddy Peralta hasn't missed a beat this season.
The other two expected starters for Milwaukee aren't as clear right now. Nestor Cortes is on the Injured List right now without many updates and Tobias Myers recently was sent down to the minors.
With all of the injuries this season, guys like Chad Patrick, Quinn Priester, and Logan Henderson have gotten shots at the big league level. All three have had positive moments, but Henderson is the most intriguing of the three, at least right now. He has made three starts and has pitched to a 1.69 ERA at just 23 years old.
He joined big league history on Tuesday as he became the 10th pitcher since 1901 to tally seven or more strikeouts in each of his first three career starts. He clearly has impressed the team and manager Pat Murphy shared that it's "no question" that Henderson's start is making the team wonder whether or not he should stick in the rotation as it starts to get healthier.
"No question," Murphy said in a clip shared on social media by 97.3 The Game. "No question about it. "He's been great every time out. Not just good, (but) great every time out. It seemed like he lost a little bit of steam there at about the 75-pitch mark, but pitching coaches were on it and understood it."
The Brewers have a surplus of talented pitching on paper, although they really haven't been able to feel the impact of that because the depth has been tested all season. Soon enough, there will be decisions to make and Henderson is making it hard for the team to do anything other than keep him in the majors.
