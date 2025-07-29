Brewers Still Have Chance To Acquire Braves All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers don’t need to make a blockbuster trade to stay in the World Series hunt.
The Brewers were 63-43 entering Tuesday, outright leaders in the National League Central division. Milwaukee has rallied around an "average joes" identity and outperformed more talented rosters around MLB, most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Still, Milwaukee's offense could undeniably use some more slug. With just 101 home runs (No. 24 in MLB) and a .386 slugging percentage (No. 22 league-wide), another big bat could help cement the Brew Crew's postseason edge. In that vein, a calculated addition might be the move general manager Matt Arnold makes to elevate Milwaukee’s title chances.
Could an Atlanta Braves slugger be the guy for the Brewers?
ESPN’s Buster Olney dropped some intel on Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday afternoon. “With little more than 48 hours to go before the deadline, there is movement developing around Marcell Ozuna, who has the power to reject any trade proposal," Olney posted to X.
"At least one team has had internal conversations about trying to work out a deal for the slugger.”
Ozuna, the Braves’ designated hitter, would bring proven power to any lineup he joins, despite a less-than-elite 2025 slash line of .233/.361/.393 with 14 home runs. With 10-and-5 rights, Ozuna can veto trades but is reportedly open to a move.
The Braves, struggling at 45-60, are likely sellers. Ozuna’s bat could complement Milwaukee’s core, which includes Jackson Chourio’s star power and Christian Yelich’s veteran presence.
With Ozuna on an expiring deal, what's the risk?
