MLB Insider Updates Brewers Fans About Eugenio Suárez
The Milwaukee Brewers remain a logical landing spot for the biggest bat on the trade market.
Multiple reports have linked the Brew Crew to Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, and the buzz is only growing louder. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal joined in on the Brewers-Suárez fun during a new episode of the Foul Territory podcast.
“The left side of the infield should be an area of focus,” Rosenthal said. “I don't see why they can't be a team for Eugenio Suárez. They are … one of the few teams that actually has pitching to trade. Now, I don't know that you trade young pitching for a rental, but maybe you expand the deal.”
Rosenthal also noted that the Brewers’ plans ultimately come down to what team owner Mark Attanasio wants to do.
“The key question here, too, is the owner and how badly he wants to push,” Rosenthal said. “Mark Attanasio we've seen has not spent money, but (they’ve) been very successful. And if you’re Mark Attanasio, you're probably thinking, ‘We're doing okay.’ But after sweeping the Dodgers … I wonder if he is getting a little bit more excited and if he sees an opportunity here — not for them to do something nuts — but just to add payroll to reinforce what they have.”
Attanasio and general manager Matt Arnold are faced with an interesting decision. If you add to the hottest team in baseball, you risk compromising team chemistry. On the other hand, if you play it too safe, you might fall short of a World Series while faced with arguably the best chance your franchise has had to win a title.
Milwaukee’s deadline decisions will be fascinating to watch unfold, especially if the Brewers keep stacking wins.
