Brewers Still Listed As Top Team In MLB As 2025 Winds Down
The Milwaukee Brewers remain at the top of the National League Central, leading the second-place Chicago Cubs by 7 1/2 games. They are also now 89-55, which is good for the best record in Major League Baseball, and they have won three consecutive games. They had seemingly cooled down a bit after their 14-game winning streak in August, but they might be catching fire at just the right time again.
Several key players have stepped up for the Brewers this season, including Brice Turang, Isaac Collins and Jacob Misiorowski. The team is looking like a serious threat to win a World Series title this coming October.
In the latest power ranking courtesy of Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter still had the Brewers at the top of the list.
"The Brewers need to go 8-10 over their final 18 games to set a new franchise record with 97 wins, surpassing the 2011 and 2018 teams that both finished with 96 wins and reached the NLCS. Second baseman Brice Turang would have a strong case for second-half NL MVP honors, hitting .333/.395/.614 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 45 games since the break," Reuter wrote on Monday.
It certainly has been a banner year for the Brewers. They are shooting for their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years. They have managed to do this despite having lost several key players.
They've stayed competitive, even after trading away Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams and losing Willy Adames in free agency. They draft and develop well and continue to churn out players who fill roles on the roster and become stars as a result.
Taking down the Brewers this coming October will certainly be a tall order. They have not made it past the NLDS since 2018, when they pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in the NLCS. But they certainly are making a case to make a deep run into the postseason this fall.
If players continue to step up, it won't be easy to stop the small-market Brewers, who continue to perform well despite a limited budget. We'll see if they can ultimately stay hot and put together a nice run in the postseason.
