Brewers Still Ranked Among Best MLB Teams After NL Central Clinch
The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. After a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs also lost and sealed the deal for the Brewers to win the division. Milwaukee is back in the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. The losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams were ultimately inconsequential and did not hamper the Brewers at all in 2025.
Now, all Milwaukee has to do is clinch the best record in all of Major League Baseball. They are three games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for that mark with six games remaining on the regular season schedule.
In his latest power rankings, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had the Brewers as the No. 2 ranked team.
"Sweeping the Angels doesn't get you much clout around these parts, though it's still nice to see the Brewers stabilizing with wins in six out of eight. They needed a win or a Cubs loss to clinch the NL Central on Sunday, and they got the latter to seal the deal," Reuter wrote.
"Meanwhile, color us intrigued by reports of the Brewers considering Jacob Misiorowski for a relief role. He has a 6.23 ERA in seven starts since a stint on the IL, but surely we all want to see if he can get even higher than 102.4 mph out of the bullpen in the postseason."
The Brewers have unfortunately been hit by some injuries in recent weeks. They have been without Trevor Megill for the entire month of September, and right-hander Brandon Woodruff landed on the injured list during the series in St. Louis. They also had to put Jose Quintana on the IL last weekend.
This is all coming at the worst possible time for the Brewers. However, if they can secure the best record in baseball, they'll have some extra rest before the NLDS and could get healthy before then.
If they can do that, then they will certainly be a force in the National League when the playoffs start. It will be very interesting to see what the Brewers are able to accomplish down the stretch and if they can ultimately secure home field advantage through the World Series.
