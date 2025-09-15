Brewers Still Ranked Among Best Teams In MLB Following Postseason Clinch
The Milwaukee Brewers officially punched their ticket to the postseason prior to Saturday's 9-8 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite a loss on Sunday, they are still 91-59, which is good for the best record in Major League Baseball. They also have a 5 1/2 game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Despite losing Devin Williams and Willy Adames last offseason, the Brewers remain a force to be reckoned with in the Senior Circuit. A lot of key players have stepped up for the team and kept them at the top of the NL Central.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently released his latest power rankings with two weeks to go in the 2025 regular season. While the Brewers don't sit in the top spot, they still are in good shape heading into the final two weeks, sitting at No. 2 behind the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies.
Brewers Looking Good With Two Weeks Remaining In 2025
"After six straight weeks in the No. 1 spot, the Brewers have been unseated, but they punched their ticket to the postseason Saturday and have a 5.5-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central. Injured closer Trevor Megill suffered a setback during a bullpen session on Friday as he tries to come back from a flexor strain before the end of the regular season," Reuter wrote on Monday.
All it took for Milwaukee to get into the playoffs on Saturday was a loss by the slumping New York Mets. Now, the worst Milwaukee can do is finish with the third Wild Card spot.
They still have unfinished business though. They are hoping to secure their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and also clinch home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason. The Phillies are nipping at their heels for the best record in baseball, and the Brewers do have some nagging injuries right now.
But they are still in a good spot with two weeks remaining on the regular season, and all signs point to them at least clinching home-field advantage through the NLDS and securing a bye.
It will be interesting to see what the Brewers are able to do with the regular season winding down. There is still work to do in order to get where they are hoping to go. They still have yet to win a World Series title in their history.