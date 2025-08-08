Brewers Strike Again; Land Ex-Cubs, Mets Veteran Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't done making moves.
With the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline coming to a close, the Brewers struck with two last-second swaps. The Brewers sent Nestor Cortes to the San Diego Padres and then acquired Shelby Miller and Jordan Mongomery from the Arizona Diamomdbacks.
Since then, the Brewers haven't stopped looking around, though. Milwaukee has been on the look out for more talent to bring into the organization and struck again on Friday. Milwaukee is adding another veteran reliever to the organization.
Brewers continue post-trade deadline shopping; land 6-year MLB veteran
The Brewers clearly have been looking for ways to infuse this organization with more veteran talent and added another reliever on Friday. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Brewers are signing six-year big league veteran Julian Merryweather after opting out of a deal with the New York Mets.
"Brewers are signing reliever Julian Merryweather to a minor league deal after he opted out of his contract with the Mets, a source says," Hogg said. "He will be reporting to Class AAA Nashville. Merryweather spent 2023-2025 in the majors within the division with the Cubs."
Merryweather has appeared in 152 games throughout his big league career so far. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. Merryweather eventually made his big league debut in 2020 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Merryweather spent the first three seasons of his big league career with the Blue Jays. Over that span, he had a 5.64 ERA across 47 outings. Over the last three seasons, appeared in 105 games as a member of the Chicago Cubs. He had a 4.26 ERA over that span as a member of the Cubs.
Merryweather pitched in 12 games with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and had a 4.50 ERA over that span.
Now, the Brewers are bringing the former rival to town to help add more depth down the stretch with National League Central experience.
Milwaukee arguably is the top team in baseball right now and yet it isn't sitting around and getting complacent. Although Merryweather may not be a big-name addition by any means, he's someone with plenty of experience under his belt who could help if he impresses down in the minors or injuries start to pop up in the big leagues.
More MLB: Former Brewers No. 1 Prospect Takes Step Towards Milwaukee