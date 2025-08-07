Former Brewers No. 1 Prospect Takes Step Towards Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent down in the minor leagues right now working their way to the big leauges.
So far this season, the guys that have been talked about the most have been infielders Jesús Made and Luis Peña. Both have shot up the Brewers' prospect rankings and now are the team's No. 1 and No. 2 prospects. Neither are close to the big leagues, close. They're both 18 years old and recently were promoted to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Brewers fans are going to have to wait a few years before either are truly knocking on the big league door. The same can likely be said for No. 3 prospect Cooper Pratt. MLB.com currently has Pratt's projected big league debut to be in 2027. Right now, Pratt is down in Double-A and is just 20 years old.
One prospect who realistically does have a shot at making the jump to the big leagues this season is No. 4 prospect Jeferson Quero. He was the Brewers' No. 1 prospect at one point, but has dropped a tad. This is in part because he missed the entire 2024 season aside from one game. He's currently projected to make his big league debut in 2025, per MLB.com.
He's been great when healthy and is giving himself a chance, but he has been dealing with a left shoulder injury. But, he took a step in the right direction on Thursday.
Brewers No. 4 prospect Jeferson Quero gets great news
Quero hasn't played in a game since July 23rd, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported on Thursday that he is being activated from the minor league Injured List.
"Good news on the prospect front for the Brewers: The Nashville Sounds activated Jeferson Quero off the IL today. He’d been recovering from a left shoulder injury suffered on a tag play," McCalvy said.
Quero has played 41 games overall this season (30 with the Sounds and 11 with the ACL Brewers). With Nashville, Quero has slashed .259/.333/.362 with two homers, 18 RBIs, two stolen bases, six doubles, and 15 runs scored. With the ACL Brewers, Quero slashed .371/.500/.886 with five homers and 13 RBIS.
There was a time a few years ago that there was speculation that Quero could be fast-tracked to the big leagues in 2024 thanks in large part to his elite defense. He missed the majority of the season and some of the 2025 campaign. But, it seems like he's healthy now and fans should be on the look out down the stretch.
