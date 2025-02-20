Brewers Suffer Blow To Depth With Early Spring Training Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers are in full swing right now in Spring Training.
There's a lot to like about this Brewers team, but they got some bad news on Thursday. Brewers hurler JB Bukauskas suffered a right arm injury that required an MRI, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"A setback during live BP yesterday for non-roster Brewers reliever JB Bukauskas," McCalvy said. "He underwent an MRI for a right arm injury. Pat Murphy was waiting for results before saying more. Bukauskas probably wasn’t an Opening Day roster candidate, but it’s a blow to the club’s depth."
Bukauskas was designated for assignment by the Brewers in January and accepted an assignment to the minor leagues after clearing waivers. McCalvy shared that he wasn't an Opening Day candidate, but he still was a depth piece.
He is just 28 years old and is a three-year big league veteran. Bukauskas has seen some big-league action with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and Brewers. Over that stretch, he has appeared in 33 total games and has a 5.04 ERA. He appeared in six games at the big league level with the Brewers in 2024 and had a 1.50 ERA.
Losing Bukauskas likely won't have a huge impact at the big league level throughout the spring, but it still is unfortunate to lose depth at any point in the Major League Baseball calendar. The Brewers don't necessarily need to make another move, but it wouldn't hurt.
