Brewers Superstar Could Cut Ties With MIL Via $152M Deal With Mets

Milwaukee has a lot of decisions to make in the near future

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukees Brewers' biggest offseason question mark revolves around star shortstop Willy Adames.

While this is the case, it does seem like the question already has been answered.

Will Adames return to Milwaukee in 2025 after having arguably the best season of his career in 2024? It doesn't seem likely at this point. Adames is projected to get a $152 million deal over six years that seems like it is too steep for Milwaukee.

The Brewers aren't expected to spend heavily, which could lead Adames elsewhere. Plus, high-spending teams that miss out on Juan Soto will be looking for backup options, and Adames could be that.

The New York Mets are in the mix for Soto but there's no way to know if they will find a way to bring him to town. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller also listed New York among the top landing spots for Adames this winter.

"Shortstop is just about the only thing the Mets won't be looking to upgrade/re-sign this offseason," Miller said. "However, if Adames is seriously willing to shift to a different spot in the infield, the Mets have the funds to make him happy at second/third base. The big question is whether the Mets would make Adames a priority amid trying to land Juan Soto, trying to re-sign Pete Alonso and putting in work on their starting rotation.

"The top three teams on this list may well have Adames at No. 1 on their wish list...If he signs before Soto does, it's hard to imagine the Mets are going to make him the most lucrative offer...It sure would be a phenomenal middle infield if they can make it happen, though. Adames at second and Francisco Lindor at short would rival Texas' Marcus Semien and Corey Seager for the best in the business."

If the Mets miss on Soto, don't be shocked if they hand Adames a pile of cash.

