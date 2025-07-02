Brewers Surprise Duo Skyrocket In New MLB Prospect Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers roster at the big league level is stacked with young talent and there's more on the way.
Milwaukee recently saw the success that one of its top prospects could have. The Brewers promoted flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski to the big leagues and he has had as perfect to a start to a big league career as one could have. He didn't allow a base hit across his first 11 innings of work and already has outdueled Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He's not even the Brewers No. 1 prospect. 18-year-old phenom Jesús Made is the club's top prospect. MLB.com dropped its new prospect rankings on Wednesday and already has Made as the No. 8 overall prospect in the game. He jumped up 10 spots on MLB.com's rankings and wasn't even Milwaukee's first or second prospect with the highest jump.
Misiorowski had the second-highest jump in the rankings of any prospect going from No. 64 to being named the No. 21 overall prospect in baseball. Milwaukee infield prospect Luis Peña made the highest jump of any prospect going from No. 95 to No. 39. Misiorowski now is the Brewers' No. 2 prospect and Peña is the club's No. 3 overall prospect.
Misiorowski has shined since making his debut and fans have seen a lot of him. Peña is 18 years old -- like Made -- and has had a meteoric rise himself. He's with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats with Made and is slashing .316/.385/.500 with six homers, 41 RBIs, 35 stolen bases, 10 doubles, five triples, and 48 runs scored in just 53 games played.
Milwaukee has plenty of talent in the majors and even more coming over the next few years. The future is bright.
More MLB: Brewers Prize From Cardinals To Undergo Elbow Surgery