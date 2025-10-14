Brewers' Tobias Myers Reveals Team's Secret To Success
The Milwaukee Brewers face a tough challenge on Tuesday as they play Game 2 of the National League Championship Series already behind a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles has an elite pitching staff, which makes the Brewers the underdogs in this series. But Milwaukee can fall back on a lot of regular season success from 2025, as well as their recent NLDS victory over the rival Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers can still even the series before it heads to Los Angeles. Right-hander Tobias Myers spoke with Brewers insider Sophia Minnaert prior to Game 2 and discussed what has made the Brewers successful in 2025.
"Teams that come together and bond together and go out there and play together usually win, so I think we're doing a really good job of just staying together as one and competing," Myers said.
Myers was left off the roster for the NLDS, but is on the roster for the NLCS. He also made clear that the Brewers have a formula to their success, and is simple as it may sound, it's an approach that seems to be working for the NL Central champions.
They won their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and are in the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years, but Myers has noted what has made the Brewers so successful. It may not seem like much, but it's clear that the Brewers are leaning on each other for success and pushing themselves to be better each game.
That is something they are going to need tonight when they face Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They'll have Freddy Peralta starting Game 2, but it's a must-win game for Milwaukee, as they could be looking at heading to Los Angeles facing a 2-0 series deficit.
Myers should be available out of the bullpen, and the Brewers should be able to fall back on what has made them so successful all season long and what contributed to them winning a franchise-record 97 games during the regular season and having the best record in Major League Baseball.
They'll need their winning formula in order to avoid letting the Dodgers take command of the series. But beyond the fundamentals of the game, baserunning, pitching, defense, and timely hitting, the Brewers have had a strong bond all season long, which has led them to success.
