Brewers Top Prospect Already Turning Heads As Potential Superstar
The Milwaukee Brewers are loaded with talent from top to bottom. They have some of the better pitchers in all of baseball. Their lineup is as deep as any, and they impact the game in so many different ways.
The Brewers are a real threat for the World Series this year after fizzling out in October each time they've made it over the last decade or so. But the Brewers aren't a top-heavy organization. They have a lot more talent in their system than what the average fan sees at the major league level.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently called Brewers infield prospect Jesús Made the second-best prospect in baseball, age 20 or younger. Made is just 18 years old and already making his mark on minor league baseball.
Jesús Made already emerging as a potential superstar prospect for Brewers
"Jesús Made did not even receive the largest bonus from the Milwaukee Brewers international class in 2024, with his $950,000 payday dwarfed by the $1.7 million given to Jorge Quintana, who has since been traded to the San Diego Padres," Reuter wrote. "However, in his short professional career, Made has emerged as not only the top prospect from the 2024 international class and in the Brewers system, but as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.
"He was promoted to High-A on Aug. 5, and he has not missed a beat, hitting .313/.395/.522 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBI in 17 games."
Made is one of the best prospects in the game regardless of age. He has already dominated rookie ball in 2024. This season, he blew through Low-A before being elevated to High-A. In 18 games at High-A, Made has an OPS near 1.000.
At this rate, there's a chance he heads into Double-A early next year. If he doesn't miss a beat, the teenager could land in the big leagues before his 20th birthday.
This would be quite a feat, and it shouldn't be the expectations, but we haven't seen the young shortstop face much of a challenge yet. If he continues at this pace, he could be the top ranked prospect in baseball at some point, too.
