Brewers Top Prospect Jacob Misiorowski Reaches 103 MPH: Watch
The Milwaukee Brewers have a bright future despite a slow start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Milwaukee currently is 21-23 and in third place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. While this is the case, there are guys a part of this roster right now who are building blocks for years to come, like Jackson Chourio, Freddy Peralta, William Contreras, Brice Turang, Christian Yelich, and Sal Frelick among others. There's a lot of talent in the organization and more that will get up to the big leagues at some point in the not-so-distant future.
No. 1 prospect Jesús Made has gotten the most buzz of any Brewers prospect, but he's 18 years old and won't be up for likely a few years. No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero missed the majority of the 2024 season and yet MLB.com's projections for him are that he will make his big league debut this year. Another guy projected to make their big league debut in 2025 is No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski.
He has been tearing it up in the minors and entered play on Thursday with a 1.49 ERA across eight total appearances -- including seven starts -- with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He got the ball again on Thursday and pitched seven innings of one-run ball.
It was a great outing overall for Misiorowski and one thing that stands out is the fact the he also reached 103 miles per hour in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Milwaukee's depth has been tested this year pitching-wise. How long until Misiorowski gets a shot?
