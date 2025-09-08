Brewers Top Prospect Jesus Made Now 2 Steps Away From MLB
It sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers are moving their top prospect Jesús Made up a rung down in the minors.
Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com reported the news on Sunday night.
"Sources: Top prospect Jesús Made was promoted to Double-A Biloxi after 27 games in High-A," Romero said. "Only 18 years old. Made hit .343 with 9 extra-base hits and a .915 OPS. An incredible 2025 for baseball’s No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com."
The Brewers have one of baseball's top prospects
MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both quickly shared posts afterward praising the young infielder.
"MLB's No. 5 prospect Jesús Made is headed to Double-A! The 18-year-old Brewers phenom confirms his promotion via Instagram after he slashed .343/.415/.500 in 27 High-A games," MLB Pipeline said.
"Brewers top prospect Jesús Made is headed to Double-A," Baseball America said. "He announced the news himself on Instagram this evening. Made ranks No. 3 on our Top 100."
Made took to Instagram on Sunday.
Made is one of the most exciting prospects overall in baseball. He's the Brewers' No. 1 prospect and is just 18 years old. In High-A, Made slashed .340/.415/.505 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, seven doubles, and two triples in 26 games played. He's on an incredible run this year. Overall, he has played in 109 games this year and is slashing .285/.383/.416 with six home runs, 57 RBIs, 45 stolen bases, 28 doubles, five triples, and 75 runs scored.
He has quickly become the team's top prospect and has drawn comparisons to Jackson Chourio all season to this point. The two started off their professional careers in similar ways. It's tough to live up to what Chourio has done. Made has been as good as Chourio was at this point in his career at 18 years old. That doesn't mean that Made will translate to the big leagues as well as Chourio has, but he's shooting through the farm system. The Brewers struck gold with this kid and he hasn't just lived up to expectations so far. He has exceeded them.
