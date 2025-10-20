Brewers Trade Idea Lands AL Central All-Star To Pair With Freddy Peralta
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be a very interesting team to monitor on the trade market this offseason.
Coming off the best regular-season record in Major League Baseball, one would think the Brewers would be in the business of adding talent in a quest to finally win a World Series. But this is a team that's made a habit of trading All-Stars away, not bringing them in.
As Brewers fans worry about whether Freddy Peralta will go the way of Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, one baseball writer thinks the team could zig when others expect them to zag.
Brewers-Joe Ryan trade possibility?
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote that the Brewers' "most likely trade" this offseason would be one to land another All-Star starting pitcher in Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins.
"In all likelihood, both Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana will hit free agency rather than reaching agreements on their mutual options," Miller wrote. "And at that point, this rotation becomes one final year of pre-free agency Freddy Peralta and a very young/inexperienced supporting cast.
"Tons of promise in Jacob Misiorowski, Robert Gasser and Logan Henderson, but can any of them be six-month workhorses in 2026? Getting at least two years of an established ace-caliber pitcher would be huge in Milwaukee's quest to keep on winning the NL Central."
Ryan, 29, took a major step forward this year, while his Twins took a huge step backward as an organization. In 171 innings, Ryan struck out 194 batters and pitched to a 3.42 ERA that was much better for most of the season before a couple of clunkers with Minnesota out of the race down the stretch.
The big issue we're dealing with, though, is proximity to free agency. Ryan will hit the open market in just two years, so if we're thinking about dealing Peralta this offseason, we'd be doing the same with Ryan in roughly 12 months' time.
Hopefully for Brewers fans' sake, this premise is wrong, but right now, it feels more likely that Peralta gets traded away than Ryan (or someone in his league) arrives in Milwaukee.
