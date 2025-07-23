Brewers Trade Idea Lands Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez In 1-for-1 Swap
Reasonable minds can disagree on whether or not it makes sense for the Milwaukee Brewers to trade for Eugenio Suárez.
The Brewers are already humming on all cylinders, and rookie Caleb Durbin has more than proved his worth at third base. But it's tough to ignore the potential of adding the Arizona Diamondbacks star's 36 home runs to a lineup that currently has no one over 19.
Milwaukee could juggle the lineup and figure out how to get Durbin and Suárez enough playing time. The real question is whether or not they'd be willing to pay whatever trade cost it's going to take to land only two months of the 34-year-old slugger.
So just how much would that cost be? Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer attempted to answer that question on Wednesday.
Rymer proposed a hypothetical swap in which the Brewers would ship right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson, who made his major league debut this season and ranks as one of the top overall prospects in the Milwaukee organization, to Arizona for Suárez.
"This is how you would know the Brewers are serious. Henderson is their best pitching prospect this side of Jacob Misiorowski, and he mostly looked the part as he posted a 1.71 ERA in a four-start cameo in April and May," wrote Rymer.
"Yet such a trade might be a little too aggressive for the Brewers, who have to sustain themselves on homegrown talent. And if Henderson is off the table, there isn't much in the way of MLB-ready pitching alternatives to offer Arizona."
It does seem clear that the Diamondbacks, who might be without Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, and Corbin Burnes next season, would require a pitcher in the general vein of Henderson to consider a Suárez trade. But is it worth giving up six years of a talented 23-year-old for (hopefully) three months of a power bat?
That answer might be no, but based on the inspired baseball the Brewers have been playing, it sure would be exciting to see them respond in the affirmative.
More MLB: Brewers 'Best Fit' Is Royals All-Star, Not Eugenio Suárez, Says Jeff Passan