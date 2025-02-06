Brewers Trade Idea Would Land Projected $109 Million Ace In Surprise 3-Player Swap
If the Milwaukee Brewers are sensing that their reign atop the National League Central might be under threat, a big preseason trade acquisition could be the perfect counter.
When the Brewers make trades involving players entering their final year before free agency, the players are usually headed out, not in. They did it with Devin Williams in December, and the same with Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader before him.
Could Milwaukee make an exception, just this once, to provide a much-needed boost to their starting rotation?
San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease could be the biggest name moved before Opening Day, and the Brewers are hurting for more starting pitching, assuming Brandon Woodruff will need some time to get back up to speed after missing the entire 2024 season.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed a hypothetical trade package that could bring Cease to Milwaukee: left-handed pitcher DL Hall and top catching prospect Jefferson Quero.
"Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers and Nestor Cortes (are) the Brewers' best starting options," Rymer wrote. "It's not a great trio, but it would be a perfectly solid foursome if Cease were to be placed at the head of the pack."
"As for whether Milwaukee would really trade Quero, let's put it this way: William Contreras is arguably the best catcher in baseball, and his club control extends for another three years."
Cease, 29, had a 3.47 ERA in 189 2/3 innings last season, finishing third in the big leagues with 224 strikeouts. He's under contract for $13.75 million this season, and is projected for a five-year, $109 million free-agent deal by Spotrac.
Though the Brewers might not be likely to pay the cost to keep Cease around long-term, it would be a pleasant surprise to see Milwaukee go all-in on the 2025 season rather than waiting for young pitchers to develop who might never do so, Hall among them.
The Brewers also got in the mix for former Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet earlier this winter, before the Boston Red Sox eventually swooped in. That doesn't guarantee they'll be in on Cease, who is no lock to be traded, but it at least provides some hope.
