Ex-Dodgers Two-Time All-Star Predicted To Land With Brewers For 2025 Season
Are the Milwaukee Brewers done shopping this winter in free agency?
The Brewers have one clear opening heading into Spring Training, and it's third base. They might be able to find some at-bats for good hitters at other positions, but if Milwaukee could land a new third baseman in free agency, he'd likely get the benefit of the doubt in competition for the starting job.
Justin Turner, a former two-time National League All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is hoping to extend his career for a 17th season after splitting his time between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners last year. Will any club have a spot for his still-productive bat?
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that the Brewers would be the team to sign Turner, who spent most of his career as a third baseman mainly plays first base and designated hitter nowadays.
"Turner is 40 years young at this point, but he did have a relatively productive season in 2024, making enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title," Miller wrote. "Ichiro Suzuki played well into his mid-40s, and Nelson Cruz had a 32-HR campaign in his age-40 season, so why not take a shot on Turner, who is still more than capable of playing either corner infield spot?"
"He could be a great fit at Milwaukee, which has big question marks at third base, as well as both a first baseman (Rhys Hoskins) and DH (Christian Yelich) who would benefit from the occasional day off."
Turner's .737 OPS last season actually equated to a 114 WRC+, one point higher than in 2023, when he had an .800 OPS for the Boston Red Sox. Even if he power is no longer fully there, he can still swing it. The bigger question for Milwaukee is positional fit.
Can Turner still play third base? He's only appeared in 13 games there since the start of 2023, though his first-base defense has been undeniably solid. The hot corner is such a demanding position physically, though, that it's hard to bank on a 40-year-old being able to hold up there for months at a time.
If the Brewers can find a timeshare that works for Turner (some third, some first, some DH), his veteran leadership could be just what they need to propel themselves into the pennant race.
More MLB: Brewers Tabbed To Land Oft-Injured 29-Year-Old Star In 'Cheap' Free-Agent Signing