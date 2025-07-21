Brewers Trade Rumors: 5 Potential Deadline Targets Revealed By MLB Insider
The white-hot Milwaukee Brewers suddenly look like one of the scariest teams in Major League Baseball.
After sweeping the defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time this month, the Brewers have a share of the best record in MLB with the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers. With the trade deadline on the horizon, Milwaukee could separate itself from the pack if they make a move or two to plug one of their few holes.
The main issue with the Brewers' lineup is that the left side of the infield doesn't give them a lot offensively. Third baseman Caleb Durbin has improved greatly at the plate, but he can play multiple positions if necessary. And Joey Ortiz is a wizard defensively, but his bat has been silent all year.
That's why it made sense when Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Brewers are shopping for an "impact bat" on the left side of the infield. And Bowden had five names to share as potential targets based on his intel from around the sport.
"The Brewers are focused on improving the left side of their infield, either at shortstop or third base, with an impact bat," wrote Bowden.
"They are among the teams who could be in play for the Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez, along with the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon and even the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause. They would like an offensive upgrade at shortstop, where Joey Ortiz has struggled, and they’ve been linked to two speedy Marlins infielders, Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez."
Suárez will be the prize of the deadline if he's dealt, as four home runs over the weekend gave him 35 on the season. McMahon and Arenado make a lot less sense for the Brewers, as both are under contract through 2027 and neither is an offensive upgrade over Durbin right now.
The shortstops are highly intriguing, though. Edwards is a contact hitter who can rack up stolen bases (47 since the start of last season), while Lopez provides a little more thump with 11 home runs, and plays excellent defense at both middle infield spots.
There's obviously no guarantee any of the five players listed wind up in Brewers jerseys by Aug. 1, but it seems like the Brewers' search is beginning to crystallize.
