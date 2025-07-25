Brewers Trade Rumors Growing For Lineup-Altering Shakeup
The Milwaukee Brewers would be wise to go all in on the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Milwaukee has been great overall this season. There was some struggles early on when the rotation was injured, but now the club is pretty close to full health and it has led to an eye-popping 61-41 record. The Brewers are the real deal and the upcoming trade deadline will be interesting because will the front office add more pieces for this contender?
We'll see, but, FanSided's Robert Murray is the latest to float slugger Eugenio Suárez for Milwaukee.
"They have baseball’s best record (61-41). They have veteran Christian Yelich and breakout young stars Jackson Chourio and Jacob Misiorowski," Murray said. "They have Pat Murphy, the midseason favorite to win National League Manager of the Year. And they have Freddy Peralta, who is highly unlikely to be traded this season but has an uncertain future in Milwaukee beyond 2025. A player such as, say, Eugenio Suarez would be a terrific fit and would further bolster the Brewers’ World Series aspirations.
"In addition to potentially adding a corner infielder, sources say Milwaukee is open to upgrading the backup catcher position and adding an optionable reliever. Adding Suarez would signal to the fanbase – and especially the clubhouse – that owner Mark Attanasio is serious about winning a World Series. Pairing Suarez with Yelich, Chourio and William Contreras, as well as an emerging young core, would give the Brewers one of its best lineups in recent history headed into the last couple months of the regular season."
Adding a guy like Suárez would be a clear sign that Milwaukee is going all in. We are just six days away from the deadline now.
