Brewers' Trevor Megill Has Perfect Message Before 2025 Playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers got a massive piece back into the mix on Sunday.
Just in time for the 2025 regular season finale, Brewers All-Star closer Trevor Megill returned from the Injured List and made his 50th appearances of the regular season. Megill pitched the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds and had a clean inning. He didn't allow any hits or walks and struck out two batters while throwing 12 pitches. In the process, Megill lowered his ERA for the season to 2.49.
Pitching in the fourth inning certainly was a different experience after being the team's closer all year. Abner Uribe closed it out for the Brewers on Sunday and earned his seventh save of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.67 after a clean inning.
Megill made it clear that his goal was to make it back before the regular season ended. Now, the Brewers have a few days off before the National League Division Series begins on Saturday. Megill is back and he made it clear that he doesn't care what role he is in and that he's ready to help the team in the playoffs no matter how the team asks him to.
The Milwaukee Brewers had a big day on Sunday
"Great, great to be a part of a win and getting the franchise record today too," Megill said. "That's just huge. Being in a game and feeling what it feels like to be out there and eventually also having some succes too. Great feeling. I’m ready to go wherever they want to plug and play me throughout the postseason I'm ready for it. We'll just see how they want to run it. It don't really matter to me, we're just trying to win some freakin' games and get to the World Series and win it. Whatever I can do there."
Getting a weapon like Megill back is massive. On top of that, the Brewers also got DL Hall back into the mix on Sunday as well. The Brewers are trending in the right direction at the right time.
