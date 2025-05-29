Brewers Updates Involving Milwaukee's Top 3 Prospects
The Milwaukee Brewers are turning things around.
Milwaukee has won four straight games ahead of its day off on Thursday. The Brewers will return to action on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies to kick off a three-game series. It should be a good series between to playoff-hopeful clubs. Philadelphia has been better overall this season and currently sits atop the National League East standings with a 35-19 record.
The Brewers currently are in third place in the National League Central with a 29-28 record. But, they're red-hot right now and also should get getting José Quintana back this weekend barring a setback.
With the day off, it's easy to take a step back. Each day, the comings and goings at the big league level are talked about. But, what about the minor leagues?
Here are the latest updates/stats for Milwaukee's top three prospects:
No. 1: Jesús Made - Infielder
Made has had a meteoric rise for the Brewers since the start of Spring Training. The 18-year-old got some action with the club in Spring Training and has been great with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats. So far this season he has slashed .275/.391/.403 with three home runs, 23 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, eight doubles, one triple, and 29 runs scored in 39 games played. Made has shot up prospect rankings this season and surpassed catcher Jeferson Quero to be the team's top prospect and is ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in baseball.
No. 2: Jeferson Quero - Catcher
There was buzz back in 2023 that Quero wasn't far away from making the jump to the big leagues. Maybe even in 2024. An injury completely derailed that thinking, though. He played just one game last year and that injury carried over into 2025. He recently returned, though. Quero has played nine games for the ACL Brewers and has looked like he hasn't missed a step. So far, he's slashing .346/.500/.769 with three homers and eight RBIs. He's Milwaukee's No. 2 prospect and the No. 41 overall prospect in baseball.
No. 3: Cooper Pratt - Infielder
Pratt hasn't gotten much buzz this season so far. Guys like Made, Quero, and No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski have been talked about much more. Pratt currently is playing for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and is slashing .239/.324/.365 with four homers, 24 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 16 walks, eight doubles, and 27 runs scored in 41 games played. He's currently ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in baseball.
