Brewers 'Upgrade' Would Put Milwaukee Into World Series Conversation
The Milwaukee Brewers have a 51-40 record right now and have just gotten better as the season has gone on.
Milwaukee's rotation just got a significant piece back in Brandon Woodruff and things have gone well overall lately. The Brewers have the type of pitching depth that any team would dream to have at this point in the season. There's been plenty of people out there clamoring for Milwaukee to make a move -- and specifically have mentioned All-Star Freddy Peralta -- but there's no reason for the Brewers to make a move like this.
The Brewers are just five wins behind the National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. This team will go as far as the pitching can take them. Why trade a guy like Peralta to help feed one of the big-market contenders? The Brewers can make some noise on their own.
MLB.com shared a column highlighting one way that each team can "upgrade" ahead of the upcoming 2025 MLB trade deadline and Adam McCalvy specifically mentioned a "power bat" for Milwaukee.
"Brewers: Power bat," McCalvy said. "They won the division last season primarily with speed, defense and pitching, but they also had shortstop Willy Adames hitting 33 home runs. Now that Adames is gone, and with catcher William Contreras’ slugging percentage down more than 100 points as he plays with a fractured finger, Milwaukee is missing the sort of power threat it sometimes takes to pick off a win or two when the opposing pitching is so good it makes constructing long rallies a challenge.
"That need has become even more glaring after first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a sprained left thumb on Saturday. Where would this mystery addition fit? Third base could be one place, or in the outfield. Designated hitter is another option if the club is confident that Christian Yelich is ready for regular duty in left field."
McCalvy is absolutely right. Milwaukee is a contender as it is currently constructed. If the club could add another slugger to the middle of the lineup, that would just take this team over the top even further. The trade deadline will pass on July 31st. Milwaukee should absolutely look to add.
More MLB: Brewers Blast Blockbuster Trade Pickup: 'Manager's Pissed'