Brewers-Yankees Trade Looks Shockingly Good For Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do too much during the offseason but they do look really good thanks to their biggest move.
Milwaukee traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and it just hasn't been his season so far. Williams has appeared in 15 games and has a 9.24 ERA. He's allowed 13 earned runs which equals the total amount he allowed over the last two years combined.
It just hasn't been his year and it couldn't come at a worse time because it's a contract year. Williams will be a free agent when the 2025 season comes to an end. Will he even make it through the 2025 campaign with New York? The New York Post's Joel Sherman openly talked about the possibility of some sort of move.
"I am starting to wonder, do they have to make an in-season trade of Devin Williams someplace else?" Sherman said on "The Show" podcast. "It's his walk year and I think it's probably pretty clear that there's — of the 30 teams, the Yankees would not be at the top of the list, I would think, to stay. And he needs to get better to make some money... Am I crazy to think that he might not make it to the finish line with them?"
Sherman is a team insider so it its worth listening when he says anything about the Yankees. This certainly didn't seem remotely like a possibility this past offseason. What a shocking year.
