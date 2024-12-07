Brewers Urged To 'Keep In Mind' Available Cardinals 8-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers seem like they are going to have a hole to fill in their infield in the near future.
Milwaukee has had Willy Adames on the roster since joining the team during the 2021 Major League Baseball campaign. He was everything the Brewers could've asked for and more but he is now 29 years old and a free agent.
Because of his young age and great play on the field, he's going to land a massive contract this offseason that sadly could take him away from Milwaukee.
That will lead to a hole in the infield that the Brewers will have to figure out. There already has been chatter about the possibility of moving Joey Ortiz to shortstop. But who will play third base then?
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy took a look at the roster and discussed the team's biggest holes and ways to fill them. One player he suggested the team to "keep in mind" is St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado who has been in trade rumors.
"They could sign a frontline shortstop (unlikely, given the limited options after Adames on the market) or trade for one," McCalvy said. "Or, they could focus instead on acquiring a third baseman or second baseman and hand shortstop duties to Ortiz or (less likely, considering he just won the NL’s Platinum Glove Award while playing second base) Turang.
"There were a couple of players to keep in mind for this mix on MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand’s list of trade chips ahead of the Winter Meetings. Young infielder Maikel Garcia of the (Kansas City Royals) is one; he’s only 24 years old, would fit right in as a baserunner (37 steals in 39 tries last season) and can play all over the infield. Third basemen on Feinsand’s list include the Mets’ change-of-scenery candidate Brett Baty and three All-Stars in the Phillies’ Alec Bohm, the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon."
This doesn't mean a deal with St. Louis will get done and shouldn't be considered likely by any means. But, it is a fun thought. Adding Arenado to this team for the next few years would replace Adames well without too much of an offensive drop-off. Plus, he's still phenomenal defensively. He would be a dream target.
