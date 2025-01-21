Brewers Urged To Poach Cardinals $13 Million Hurler, Ex-All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers still have work to do before Spring Training gets here.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year but hasn't done much to bolster the organization this offseason. Brandon Woodruff will be back in 2025 which is a massive upgrade. But, the Brewers no longer have Devin Williams or Willy Adames. The Brewers flipped Williams for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin so that is positive, but overall there is still work to do.
The Brewers should be in the market to add another cheap depth option for the starting rotation after all of the injuries that piled up last year. Because of this, FanSided's Eric Cole floated former St. Louis Cardinals hurler Kyle Gibson as a hypothetical fit.
"The Brewers don't need to swing for the fences here," Cole said. "With Freddy Peralta, Woodruff, and Cortes, they have the makings of a strong front of the rotation and there is a bit of depth behind them. What Milwaukee needs is someone that can cover ample innings behind them. As it turns out, there is a free agent out there right now that could work for the Brewers in Kyle Gibson.
"On the surface, the 37-year-old Gibson may seem like a weird fit for the Brewers especially if they are truly looking to contend in 2025. He is generally going to post a mid-4 ERA, doesn't miss a ton of bats, and usually deals with a number of baserunners. However, the one thing that he is pretty much a lock to do is what Milwaukee needs right now and that is give them innings."
Cole isn't wrong by any means. Gibson is a solid starting pitcher coming off a season in which he had a 4.24 ERA across 30 starts for St. Louis. He made just $13 million last year and now is another year older so he likely won't cost too much. Gibson is a former All-Star who absolutely could help.
