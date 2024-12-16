Brewers Urged To Sign Padres Gold Glove Winner To Replace Willy Adames
The Milwaukee Brewers lost an important piece of the organization this offseason already.
Milwaukee performed well above expectations in 2024 and one of the reasons why was the performance of star shortstop Willy Adames. He shined for the Brewers, but recently signed a massive deal to join the San Francisco Giants.
Now, the Brewers have some questions they need to answer The infield in general is a big question mark. Milwaukee could move either Brice Turang or Joey Ortiz to shortstop, but then would have to fill either second or third base. The Brewers recently acquired Caleb Durbin from the New York Yankees who could play a role, but it's unclear what his timeline would look like.
It may make sense to bring another infielder to town and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer suggested former San Diego Padres Gold Glove Award winner Ha-Seong Kim to fill the team's "biggest roster hole."
"Milwaukee Brewers: SS Ha-Seong Kim," Rymer said. "With Willy Adames out of the picture, the Brewers need to make an addition to the left side of their infield. It doesn't necessarily have to be a shortstop, but they should pounce on Kim if he's anywhere near their price range.
"This might be a reach, but Kim is coming off a down year that ended early because of shoulder surgery. When he's right, he's an ace defender (23 OAA since 2021) with a well-rounded profile on the offensive side."
Kim can play all over the infield and has seen time at second base, shortstop, and third base throughout his career. He's a phenomenal defender and earned a Gold Glove Award in 2023. He's also steady offensively and had 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 2024.
He's still available in free agency and would be a very good option for the Brewers if they wanted to add another piece.
