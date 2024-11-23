Brewers Urged To Swap $8M Star For Orioles Top Prospect In Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers have been in a lot of trade rumors already with the offseason.
At this point, anything could happen. The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 so it wouldn’t be shocking to see the organization run it back with most of the guys and maybe add another piece or two to see if they can contend.
It also wouldn’t be a shock if the Brewers decided to make a move or two to restock the farm system a bit or add young, Major League Baseball-ready talent on club-controlled deals. Star closer Devin Wiliams has been mentioned in trade rumors a lot already.
He is a two-time All-Star with a career 1.83 ERA across his first six seasons of big league action. Those numbers are insane. Any contender with a need in the bullpen would be lucky to have him.
Fox Sport’s Deesha Thosar suggested that the Brewers give the Baltimore Orioles a call about a deal involving top prospect Coby Mayo.
“Third base: It seems more and more likely that this will be the winter Milwaukee trades closer Devin Williams, as he's set to enter free agency next offseason and the Brewers are not expected to extend him,” Thosar said. “Dangling a star pitcher like Williams in front of contenders that need bullpen help should net the Brewers a big return, so perhaps they could aim to land Orioles third base prospect Coby Mayo, who has a ton of upside but has been somewhat held back by Baltimore's influx of infielders. “
Baltimore has the best farm system in baseball and Mayo currently is the team’s No. 1 prospect. Mayo shined in the minors in 2024 and slashed .293/.372/.592 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in 93 games played.
If the Brewers could land him, they absolutely should consider a deal involving Williams.
