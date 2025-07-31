Brewers Urged To Target Orioles All-Star After Eugenio Suárez Whiff
The Milwaukee Brewers are running out of time to make more impactful trades that could boost their shot at a World Series.
Though the Brewers have been red-hot for the last two months, they know regular-season dominance does not equate to postseason success. And one roster shortage that could wind up costing them is pure slugging ability.
Milwaukee was a good fit for Eugenio Suárez, but the former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger was traded to the Seattle Mariners late on Wednesday night. That leaves the Brewers looking for a Plan B.
The Brewers are riding an Andrew Vaughn hot streak at first base right now, but based on the former Chicago White Sox's first baseman's track record, it might not be wise to continue doing so the rest of the season. The man Vaughn replaced, Rhys Hoskins, is still on the injured list.
Would the Brewers consider going all-in on Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles? FanSided's Owen Jonas heavily recommended doing so in a piece published Thursday.
"O'Hearn very well might be the second-best bat on the trade market, trailing only Suárez. He was the starting DH for the American League in the 2025 All-Star Game, he's slugged 13 HR this season, and his .837 OPS would be the best among qualified Brewers' hitters by a fair margin," Jonas wrote.
"O'Hearn would be a major boost to the Brewers' lineup, similar to what Mike Moustakas did for the 2018 team. Like Moustakas, O'Hearn doesn't fit perfectly on defense, but the bat is worth shaking up the Brewers' defensive alignment slightly."
A true rental, O'Hearn is making $8 million this year, so the Brewers would be on the hook for less than $3 million in added salary. He can also play some corner outfield, though it would go against Milwaukee's defense-first identity.
By 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, we'll know if the Brewers agree with the premise that O'Hearn is worth targeting.
