Brewers Urged To Trade For 'Perennial MVP Candidate'
The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in baseball, but not everyone is content with their situation.
Milwaukee won its eighth game in a row on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brew Crew is now 57-40, just one game back of the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs.
While the Brewers, as constructed, are poised to battle for the division, some feel that, with World Series contention in view, Milwaukee should be aggressive at the trade deadline. The wildest trade ideas have linked Milwaukee to Red Sox’s Alex Bregman or Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr., but on Friday, FanSided’s Eric Fischer proposed another powerful acquisition that might be low-key more realistic.
“If the Brewers are going to make a massive splash, it shouldn't be for Bregman or Acuna; it should be for José Ramírez,” Fischer wrote.
“Over the last eight years, Ramírez has been a perennial MVP candidate in the American League, including his 2017 campaign that saw him bring home the hardware. While Ramirez turns 33 later this season, he is still producing at an incredibly high level. So far this season, he is hitting for a .301 average, has hit 17 home runs, 17 doubles, and driven in 45 runs. All numbers that would put him near the top of the 2025 Brewers. While he may not be the best defensive 3rd baseman in the league, he's still an above-average one, collecting three outs above average (OAA) so far this season.”
Fischer also talked about what kind of package the Brewers might have to surrender to land Ramírez.
“This one does get a bit complicated in terms of return,” Fischer wrote. “Ramirez is under contract through the end of the 2028 season, by which point he will be 36. He will also be owed over $69 million over that time frame, with the money being owed increasing each season. So while he is producing at an incredibly high level, his contract may deter some teams because of the money, but those extra years of control could demand a big haul from a potential suitor.”
Snagging Ramírez would be an unexpected blockbuster from a team like Milwaukee that has been traditionally conservative when it comes to making a splash. But with the Brewers looking like bona fide World Series contenders — perhaps more so than at any point during the last decade — the time might be right now to go against tradition and put all their trade chips on the table.
