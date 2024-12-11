Brewers Urged To Trade For Underrated Rays $31 Million Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't made any big additions to the organization yet this offseason but could any be on the way?
The Winter Meetings still are going on and there is plenty of time left to swing a deal. Fireworks have started popping off around baseball left and right and the trade market even has started to heat up. The Toronto Blue Jays swung a deal with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday for Andrés Giménez and the Boston Red Sox reportedly landed Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
Things are heating up across baseball, but the Brewers haven't been heavily involved in much of the chatter yet. There are ways the team could improve without breaking the bank and there still is time to make a move. FanSided's Tyler Koerth made a list of two pitcher sMilwaukee should pursue on the trade market and suggested Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs.
"The Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays have a strong history of making deals, which makes the possibility of Jeffrey Springs being traded to Milwaukee an intriguing option," Koerth said. "The 32-year-old left-hander has only 312 big league innings to his name, with 33 of those coming last year after returning from Tommy John surgery.
"However, his career 3.39 ERA and solid performance when healthy since 2021 make him an appealing target. Given that Springs is owed $10.5 million for each of the next two seasons, Milwaukee may not need to part with significant prospect capital, as Tampa Bay is unlikely to absorb any of his remaining salary."
Springs isn't a big-name player and hasn't been discussed at length. He has two years left on his four-year, $31 million deal plus a club option for the 2027 season. If the Rays are open to a deal, this is the type of move the Brewers should consider.
