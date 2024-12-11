Brewers Were 'Serious Suitors' For Garrett Crochet Before Red Sox Stunner
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't made a major move yet, but they have tried.
Milwaukee isn't likely to splurge on the free agent market, but it has been eyeing the trade market. The Brewers could use some more pitching and reportedly were "serious suitors" for former Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet before the Boston Red Sox were able to swing a blockbuster deal, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers were serious suitors for Garrett Crochet before the White Sox traded him to the Red Sox and it would have hurt in terms of prospect capital," McCalvy said. "But Boston won out."
Landing Crochet would've been a phenomenal move for the Brewers. He's under team control and won't be a free agent until 2027. He's just 25 years old and would've fit with Milwaukee's young core well.
Crochet was a full-time starter for the first time in his big league career in 2024 and responded by earning his first All-Star nod. He had a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts while logging an eye-popping 209-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 146 innings pitched. Clearly, teams are valuing him highly as he has been the most sought-after starter on the trade market so far this offseason.
Boston traded away four highly-ranked prospects for Crochet so the Brewers likely would've had to part with a comparable package. Boston ended up trading its No. 4 prospect, No. 5 prospect, No. 11 prospect, and No. 14 prospect.
