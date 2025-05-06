Brewers-White Sox Complete Trade Centered On 27-Year-Old Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers have been more active in the trade market than you would've probably expected so early in the 2025 Major League Baseballs season.
Milwaukee needed pitching and acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox earlier in the campaign. The Brewers also acquired outfielder Daz Cameron from the Baltimore Orioles. Milwaukee hasn't stopped there, though, and made another trade on Sunday sending 27-year-old starting pitching prospect Evan McKendry to the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Brewers trade: Minor League RHP Evan McKendry to the White Sox for cash," McCalvy said.
McKendry was selected in the ninth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He worked his way up through the Rays' farm system before being dealt to the Brewers in 2023. Since, then he's been with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and hasn't made an appearance at the big league level yet.
He hasn't had the best start to the 2025 season. McKendry has appeared in four games so far this season and has a 6.43 ERA across seven innings pitched. Last year he pitched to a 5.30 ERA across 24 total appearances with the Sounds, including 10 starts.
McKendry isn't a big-name prospect by any means, but maybe the White Sox see something in him. The one thing that is for sure is that there have been a surprising amount of trades made by Milwaukee and it's just May.
