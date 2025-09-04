Brewers Won't Use Christian Yelich Until Pirates Series
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be without the services of slugger Christian Yelich on Thursday as he deals with some back pain.
Yelich was scratched from the Brewers' clash with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday due to back pain, shared at the time by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Christian Yelich was scratched from tonight's starting lineup because of low back soreness, the Brewers say," McCalvy said. "Believe it's the first time that has happened this season coming off last year's back surgery."
The Brewers had another scare with Christian Yelich
Unsurprisingly, this news caused a stir at the time. This is because Yelich missed a lot of time last year in part due to back problems. He only was able to play in 73 regular season games last year. With the announcement of the back pain, there was some real fear that the team's top slugger would miss some time. It's been a rough week or so injury-wise for the Brewers with Trevor Megill and Shelby Miller both getting hurt, although Megill is trending in the right direction. Miller is done for the season.
The Brewers can't afford to lose Yelich for long. He's slashing .268/.350/.464 with 27 home runs, 92 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 17 doubles, and 82 runs scored.
Luckily, it sounds like he won't need much time off. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that the current plan is to rest Yelich on Thursday at least and then return at some point this upcoming weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates and that the team does "appear confident" that he's going to be alright.
"Christian Yelich has been dealing with back pain since the Arizona series, says Pat Murphy," Rosiak said. "He’ll get tomorrow off as well and then the Brewers will look at him returning for the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Brewers appear confident Yelich will be OK moving forward."
The Brewers have been bitten by the injury bug a ton recently. It's somewhat surprising the team has been able to navigate throughout it all as well as the team has. But, this is another one to watch now.
