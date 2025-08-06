Insider Breaks Down Brewers’ Concern Ahead Of Playoff Push
The Milwaukee Brewers arguably are the best team in baseball right now.
Milwaukee currently has a 69-44 record through through 113 games. The Brewers are 8-2 through 10 games. So far this season, the Brewers are 36-20 on the season at home and 33-24 on the road. No matter where the Brewers have played this season, they have found success as the roster -- and specifically starting rotation -- has gotten healthier.
This Brewers team is firing on all cylinders right now, but there is at least one question still hanging over the organization, especially in the aftermath of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. As the deadline approached, there were rumors about the possibility of Milwaukee adding a slugger. But, that didn't come to fruition.
Insider addresses 'lingering question' for Brewers after trade deadline
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle wrote up a column highlighting different things to watch for each big league team the rest of the season. For some, those things to watch revolved around the future because of a lack of a chance at the postseason. For contenders, it was more about lingering questions for the rest of the campaign. Specifically for the Brewers, "middle-of-the-order power" was highlighted.
"Top-tier contenders," Doolittle said. "Teams with a 90 percent or better shot at the playoffs. No. 1. Milwaukee Brewers. Win average: 95.9 (Last month: 87.5, 9th). In the playoffs: 99.2 percent (Last: 61.7 percent). Champions: 11.3 percent (Last: 2.1 percent). Lingering concern: Middle-of-the-order power. The Brewers have soared to the top spot of Stock Watch with startling velocity. You might view Milwaukee's deadline approach as a bit passive, but when you've gotten so far by finding solutions within your organization, why change?
"The Brewers don't have many obvious needs. Even the shortcoming noted above was listed only because no roster is perfect. But though Milwaukee ranks 15th in isolated power for the season, its offense has been baseball's hottest, joining a run prevention crew that was already stellar."
As the trade deadline approached, guys like Ryan O'Hearn and Eugenio Suárez specifically were mentioned as possibilities. Milwaukee didn't end up landing either, but the club at least checked in specifically with O'Hearn but things didn't get over the finish line.
While that is the case, there's no reason to not believe in this Brewers team right now. They are making history left and right.
