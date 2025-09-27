Brewers Writer Lists One Team To Be Weary Of In Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers have two games left on the regular season schedule to set the all-time franchise record in wins in a single season. They have already clinched their spot in the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years and won their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. The team is looking to secure the top seed in the senior circuit.
They have had some injuries lately, but they'll at least get a bye from the Wild Card round before taking on their next opponent in the NLDS. They will have their work cut out for them though.
Tyler Miller of Reviewing The Brew listed several teams the Brewers should hope to avoid in the postseason, and one of the teams listed was the Philadelphia Phillies, who they have not played in October since the 2008 NLDS.
Brewers Should Hope To Avoid Phillies In Playoffs
"This rematch of the 2008 NLDS would pit two completely opposite teams against one another. The Phillies are built around big-name sluggers, who, in some cases, don't offer much more than the ability to hit the ball over the fence, and yet their tendency to do so frequently allows the team to succeed. The Brewers, on the other hand, are built around finding value in practically every area other than power. Sure, Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, and now Brice Turang can each leave the yard at a moment's notice, but they don't rely on power the same way that the Phillies do."
The Brewers will have to face at least one tough opponent in the postseason this year, depending on how deep they go. Philadelphia would certainly be a tough customer for the Brewers.
The Phillies have more star power than the Brewers and would be heavily favored if the two teams met in the NLCS. With both teams having secured the top two records, that is likely the first place they would meet.
But a seven-game series against the Phillies, who have won back-to-back NL East titles and went to the World Series in 2022 would not be easy, and the Brewers would have to hope to get healthy in time for this potential matchup.
It will be interesting to see who the Brewers draw in the first round and if this matchup will come to pass.
