Brewers Writer Makes Strong Cy Young Case For Team's Ace
The Milwaukee Brewers still have command in the National League Central as they lead the second-place Chicago Cubs by 6 1/2 games. They also still have the best record in Major League Baseball at 88-55. Even though they seem to have cooled off a little since their 14-game winning streak in August, they remain a serious threat to win a World Series title this coming October. They are shooting for their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years.
The Brewers are an interesting team in that they don't hit for a lot of power, but are, for lack of a better word, powered by pitching, defense and baserunning. Leading the way for the pitching staff has been right-hander Freddy Peralta.
Adam Zimmer of Brew Crew Ball made an interesting case for him to be at least considered for the NL Cy Young Award.
Brewers Writer Makes Strong Freddy Peralta Cy Young Case
"Freddy Peralta has had a special season, but his last month has been borderline unprecedented. Yesterday’s game was Peralta’s fifth consecutive scoreless start of at least five innings. He is now one of 10 pitchers since 1900 to achieve that feat, joining Orel Hershiser (who currently holds the record for the the longest scoreless innings streak), Bob Gibson, and Zack Greinke. Nobody has matched his streak this year; the last pitcher to do it was Zac Gallen in 2022," Zimmer wrote.
Peralta is 16-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 5.4 WAR in 29 starts with the Brewers this season. He also has recorded 176 strikeouts and posted a 1.071 WHIP in 158 2/3 innings of work. The 29-year-old right-hander was even named an NL All-Star for the second time this year.
Without Peralta, the Brewers would certainly be in some trouble and may be looking up at the Cubs in the NL Central rather than holding a commanding lead over them. It's been an interesting year for the Brewers, but Peralta certainly has a case to be named the Cy Young at the end of the year.
His 16 wins are the most in baseball and his ERA is second-best in the National League and fourth in the Majors. It will be interesting to see if the Brewers right-hander at least gets some consideration for the award.
