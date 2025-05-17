Brewers-Yankees Pull Off Another Trade Involving Old Friend
It's just May and the Milwaukee Brewers have already swung at least three trades this season.
That's pretty surprising in itself. Earlier in the season, the Brewers made separate trades with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles that brought Quinn Priester and Daz Cameron to town. Milwaukee made yet another move on Friday by acquiring left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny from the New York Yankees for cash considerations, as shared by New York.
"Earlier today, the Yankees traded LHP Rob Zastryzny to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations," the Yankees announced.
This is the second trade the Brewers have made with the Yankees over the last few months. During the offseason, Milwaukee notably traded closer Devin Williams to the Yankees in exchange for infielder Caleb Durbin and starter Nestor Cortes.
Zastryzny is 33 years old and is a six-year big league veteran. He has spent time in the majors with the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Brewers. He made nine appearances with Milwaukee last year and had a 1.17 ERA but he signed a minor league deal with New York in February.
Milwaukee's pitching depth has been significantly depleted and adding Zastryzny will just help to re-fill it. The Brewers have been in a rut lately. It's unknown how big of a role, if any, Zastryzny will play, but it never hurts to add depth pitching with big league experience.
More MLB: Could Brewers Find Firepower In Diamondbacks 22-Year-Old?