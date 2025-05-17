Could Brewers Find Firepower In Diamondbacks 22-Year-Old?
Will the Milwaukee Brewers add any more offense this season?
Maybe. But also, maybe not. It's far too early to know if any type of trade will happen this season as the trade deadline won't be here until the end of July. This hasn't stopped rumors and speculation from already starting. For example, SB Nation's Paul Dietrich made a list of five "splashy" trade candidates for the Brewers to consider. One that was floated was Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jordan Lawlar.
"Jordan Lawlar, ARI," Dietrich said. "Might as well go big right off the bat. This would be a huge trade, and the cost would be enormous. But Geraldo Perdomo, the Diamondbacks’ shortstop who killed the Brewers in their series in Phoenix earlier this season, is off to a fantastic start — he’s been one of the best players in the National League. Perdomo is a former top 100 prospect who made the All-Star team in 2023 when he was only 23, so it’s not like this came out of nowhere, but he’d also been a below-average hitter for his career coming into this season. So far, that’s a thing of the past: Perdomo is hitting .291/.395/.450 with nine doubles and five homers, he’s walking almost 15% of the time, he’s knocked in 31 runs, and he’s 9-for-9 in stolen bases...
"The cost would be extreme. Lawlar is a top prospect with six years of team control. Milwaukee might be able to get it done with a combination of Jacob Misiorowski and a younger, high-level prospect (maybe someone like Luis Peña, but Arizona might hang up if Milwaukee said no to Jesús Made), but the cost might be too much for Matt Arnold and company to stomach. If that’s the case, the Brewers could poke around the others in this crowded infield: Perdomo would be the bigger move, but Suárez’s cost would be more palatable as he is a free agent after the season."
It's a little early and significantly unlikely for chatter like this.
More MLB: Orioles All-Star Floated As Potential Brewers Solution