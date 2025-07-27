Brewers-Yankees Trade Paving Way To Another Deadline Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly have a surplus of starting pitching and it sounds like the club is going to at least consider trading another hurler away.
Milwaukee already traded Aaron Civale this season but another hurler could be on the way out of town as well. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that the Brewers will start listening to offers for former All-Star Nestor Cortes.
"The Milwaukee Brewers will start listening to offers for starter Nestor Cortes, who completed his last rehab start," Nightengale said.
Cortes came over to Milwaukee last offseason in the trade with the New York Yankees that sent Devin Williams to New York and landed Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee. Those two have been the major players in the deal to this point because Cortes has made just two starts in the majors this season. Cortes has made four minor league rehab appearances recently, though, and has a 1.00 ERA to show for it.
Cortes came over from New York when Milwaukee desperately needed a lefty starter. Cortes was expected to fill that role, but fortunately, José Quintana has been able to fill the role. Now, the trade deadline is just four days away. Will the Brewers get a deal done? It certainly seems like a solid idea. Milwaukee has a surplus of pitching and could use another big bat in the middle of the lineup. Could a deal involving Cortes help solve that question?
