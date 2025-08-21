Call-Up Coming? Brewers Pushed To Promote Talented Top Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball right now, despite losing a few games to the Chicago Cubs over the last few days. Still, they hold a four game lead on the best record in baseball, and they've gotten to this point through dominance in all facets of the game.
Their pitching staff has continued to dominate. Their bullpen is loaded with as much under-the-radar talent as any unit in baseball. Their defense is full of above-average stars who make spectacular plays on a nightly basis. And their lineup plays a brand of baseball that emphasizes taking the extra base and forcing the pitcher to beat them.
There's a chance the Brewers look to call up reinforcements down the stretch to help them stay healthy and make the World Series push that they're hoping to make.
MLB's Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo recently suggested the Brewers could call up top catching prospect Jeferson Quero in the coming weeks to help with their postseason push.
Jeferson Quero could be called up down the stretch
"Taken out by a right shoulder injury in '24 and hampered by hamstring/left shoulder issues at times this summer, Quero is finally hitting his stride for Triple-A Nashville with a .379/.459/.759 line and six extra-base hits in nine games this month," They wrote. "He continues to balance catching and DH duties to protect his health down the stretch, but the bat is looking closer to being MLB-ready for the red-hot Crew."
The Brewers have gotten some decent production from their backup catcher spot over the last few weeks, but Quero is the better answer. Danny Jansen has appeared in four consecutive games for the Brewers, and he holds an OPS below .700 on the season. If Milwaukee can replace that role with the aforementioned Quero, they would be better.
Not only would this help right now, but it would help set the foundation of the future with the team's franchise catcher getting a chance at the big league level. It would work for the Brewers perfectly.
