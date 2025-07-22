Cardinals Star Linked To Brewers: 'Truly Devastating'
You never want to trade an All-Star to a division rival, but the St. Louis Cardinals might make an exception.
At least, Brewer Fanatic’s Jake McKibbin believes it could happen. On Monday, McKibbin discussed a scenario in which the Milwaukee Brewers poach the 2024 National League Reliever of the Year from St. Louis.
“The Cardinals seemed determined to sell this season, despite looking like a solid contender for the playoffs for most of the season,” McKibbin wrote.
“It's a "Major League" type of problem for a club looking to reset, but it could play to the Brewers' advantage. Rumors are swirling that Ryan Helsley will be available at the deadline, and he could be the perfect complement to a Brewers bullpen that could perhaps strengthen its leverage spots. While Jared Koenig has performed admirably, he doesn't have the shutdown presence of Helsley, and a combination of the Cardinals bulldog with Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe could be truly devastating at the back end.”
“While Helsley has been one of the best closers in baseball over the last few seasons, his walk rates have shot up and he has been prone to some hard contact,” McKibbin continued. “His market will no doubt be strong, but his walk rates have surged and, by being a rental, the price may not be shockingly high for the Cardinals to part with their closer.”
Despite McKibbin’s argument, the Cardinals would have to see a steep overpay from the Brewers in the form of prospect capital to consider giving them Helsley, especially since the closer will have plenty of other suitors. It would be nearly impossible for the Cardinals to defend forking over Helsley to a division rival unless they were to receive a bounty of prospects beyond belief.
While Helsley landing with the Brewers would immediately ignite what has been a dull MLB trade deadline, this deal has a slim to zero chance of happening.
