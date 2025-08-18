Christian Yelich Has 2-Word Message For Brewers As 14-Game Winning Streak Ends
It's not easy to figure out what to say after losing a 14-game winning streak.
The majority of Major League Baseball players will go their entire careers without winning 14 in a row. It was the Milwaukee Brewers' longest streak ever, and it was also a bit of a crushing loss when the Brewers fell against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Looking for a three-game sweep of their division rivals, the Brewers nearly pulled off a stunner, as catcher William Contreras flipped a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth. But the Reds, who are the only team in MLB that hasn't been swept this year, rallied in the ninth and 10th for a 3-2 walk-off win.
Christian Yelich broke silence in Brewers clubhouse after loss
The Brewers are the best team in baseball, and the streak wasn't going to continue forever. But how they respond to their first loss in over two weeks is key, because the lack of attention could cause any team to take its foot off the gas.
Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich is hoping to drive home the message that the intensity has to remain the same.
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, a Brewers player reported that Yelich was the first to break the silence in the clubhouse following the Cincinnati finale.
“(Forget) it,” Yelich said, though the actual word was a bit more profane. “Let’s come back and do it again tomorrow.”
After coming through in clutch moments time and again throughout the winning streak, including snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the first two games of the series, the Brewers got a little taste of their own medicine, as manager Pat Murphy freely admitted.
“It’s a reminder for our guys that every pitch matters and it ain’t over until it’s over,” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “We know that because we’ve done it this week. But we’re showing signs of being human.”
And there's certainly no time to linger on the loss, as the Brewers travel to Wrigley Field to play the second-place Chicago Cubs on Monday. Thanks to the winning streak, the Brewers now have a commanding eight-game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central.
Now that the streak is out of the way, the Brewers really only have one thing to prove -- that they can go deep into the postseason for the first time in seven years.
