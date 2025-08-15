Ex-Brewers Gold Glover Named Top-25 Free Agent After Strong Yankees Stint
You'd be forgiven for forgetting Trent Grisham ever played for the Milwaukee Brewers, though there was certainly one memorable moment from his stint.
Grisham, now starring with the New York Yankees this season, broke in with the Brewers as a rookie in 2019. He only played 51 games in the regular season, posting a .738 OPS, but the defining moment was letting Juan Soto's bases-loaded single get under his glove in the eighth inning of the National League Wild Card game, handing the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals a 4-3 win in the single-elimination playoff.
Six years later, having encountered a surprising number of ups and downs in his big-league career, Grisham is ready for free agency this winter. How will he get paid, and where might he end up?
Where does Trent Grisham stand among prospective free agents?
Grisham was traded from the Brewers to the San Diego Padres before the 2020 season, then again from the Padres to the Yankees ahead of last year. He's had seasons where he looked like a borderline All-Star, even winning two Gold Gloves in center field. But he's also had seasons where he barely looked playable.
On Friday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic included Grisham on his list of Top 25 free agents this offseason, placing him at No. 23. However, he also expressed his opinion that the lefty is best served as a bench/platoon player.
"Grisham hit .251 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in his first 79 games this season. However, over the past 30 games, he’s batting just .233 with a .729 OPS," Bowden wrote.
"He will need to finish the year strong to boost his free-agent value, but he’s put together the best offensive season of his career. Still, to me, he profiles more as a fourth outfielder than a starting center fielder."
Grisham has had some unbelievably clutch moments with the Yankees this year. Still, with Cody Bellinger to pursue in free agency and Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones clamoring for playing time, it's seemingly unlikely New York brings him back. Which begs the question...
Is Trent Grisham a fit for the Brewers?
In short, Grisham and the Brewers probably aren't a fit. Milwaukee has a loaded outfield, most of which is a good bit younger than the 28-year-old Grisham, and between Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Isaac Collins, and Garrett Mitchell, there's almost too much talent to squeeze into a lineup if everyone is healthy.
Grisham will get a nice payday somewhere, perhaps even for three or four years. But it seems highly doubtful that the Brewers would pursue a reunion.
More MLB: Insider Predicts Brandon Woodruff's Brewers Future With $20M Option Looming