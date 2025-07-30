Could Brewers Actually Acquire $22 Million Two-Time All-Star?
The Milwaukee Brewers are an interesting team to watch right now.
Milwaukee is outperforming all expectations and arguably is the best team in baseball. The Brewers are doing it differently than other National League contenders, like the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is loaded with high-priced superstars that came to town via trades or free agency for the most part.
The Brewers, on the other hand, are full of young, inexpensive, and homegrown talent for the most part. Milwaukee looks like a team that can realistically win the World Series this season which has led to speculation ahead of the trade deadline. Most of it has been about sluggers, like Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks. But, what else makes sense for the Brewers?
Contenders can never have enough bullpen help. Because of that, FanSided's Eric Fischer speculated Kansas City Royals closer Carlos Estévez as a fit.
"No. 3. CL Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals," Fischer said. "The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has consistently been one of the best in baseball over the last several years. Despite some deceivingly higher numbers this year, it has remained one of the integral parts of the team. That said, adding another arm never hurts. Injuries happen, and after some heavy usage already this season, a consistent arm would be huge.
"Carlos Estévez of the Kansas City Royals is no stranger to high-leverage situations, having notched over 100 career saves. He has allowed just 13 earned runs over 44.2 innings pitched this season; that is good for a 2.62 ERA, with 27 saves. However, Estévez does concerningly have six blown saves on the season as well."
This is a fun idea, but not likely. Kansas City entered play on Wednesday with a 53-55 record and although there was rumors about a possible sell off, the Royals seemingly shut that down by giving Seth Lugo an extension.
It would be great to land Estévez, but don't get your hopes up?
